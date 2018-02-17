× Stars Battle Past Blues 2-1

In a key Central Division battle, the Dallas Stars held their home ice and beat the Blues 2-1 in a tight checking game on Friday night. After a scoreless first period, Dallas scored first on Mattias Janmark’s goal that went into the net off Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson’s leg. The Stars doubled their lead in the third period when Stephen Johns scored. The Blues finally got on the scoreboard on Brayden Schenn’s goal with a little over a minute to go in the game. It was Schenn’s team leading 24th goal of the season. But the scoring ended there and the game ended with Schenn fighting the Stars Marc Methot.

The Blues loss coupled with the Stars win, gives both teams 72 points and tied for third place in the Central division. The Stars currently hold the tie breaker. They have played two fewer games than St. Louis.