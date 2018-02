Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Get ready for the 10th annual St. Louis Centennial Beer Festival, Feb. 19 - Feb. 24.

Chef Ryan Luke from Moulin Events joins us to talk about some of the events to look forward to at the festival.

The festival is held at Moulin Events at 2017 Chouteau Ave.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.CentennialBeerFestival.com.