× 9-year-old shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a shooting that involved 9-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police say the 9-year-old boy was shot in the buttock around 2:50 pm near the intersection of Montgomery and North Grand in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in north St. Louis.

It’s unclear as to who shot the boy.

The boy was conscious and breathing when