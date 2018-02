Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Enjoy the best BBQ in St. Louis, as voted by St. Louis Magazine, at A Fine Swine in New Baden, Illinois.

Owner and pitmaster David Stidham gives us a taste of his traditional Kansas City-style burnt ends.

Visit A Fine Swine at 124 W. Hanover St. in New Baden, Illinois.

For more information, visit www.AFineSwine.com.