Arts Pop: East meets West “Time Spy” also blends the ancient and modern

ST. LOUIS, MO - "Time Spy," is a multimedia exhibition that has opened at the Saint Louis Art Museum . The animated 3-D film draws from Eastern and Western traditions of art, history, myth, and imagination. To create the work, Chinese artist Sun Xun merged the centuries old printmaking technique,the woodblock print, with modern film-making.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Arts Writer Valerie Schremp Hahn has more on "Time Spy" in Sunday's A&E section of the newspaper.

“Sun Xun: Time Spy” is a free exhibition and will be on view in SLAM's Galleries 234 and 235 now through August 12.