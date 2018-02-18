× Body of man found Saturday in burning Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Firefighters say the body of a man has been found inside a burning Kansas City house.

Television station KMBC reports that firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire at the boarded-up home in central Kansas City.

Firefighters found the man dead on the second floor of the house.

Officials say there were no smoke detectors inside the home.

Authorities have not released the name of the man or the cause of the fire.

The investigation is continuing.