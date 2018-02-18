× Duckworth using pregnancy to educate male-dominated Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Breaking barriers is nothing new for Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and that’s the way she likes it.

The Iraqi War veteran, who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down, is an Asian-American woman in the mostly-white, mostly-male Senate.

With a baby due in April, she’ll become the first senator to give birth while in office.

Along with her legislative and political goals, the Illinois Democrat is adding a new one: educating the tradition-bound Senate on creating a workplace that makes room for new moms.

Duckworth says she appreciates the historic nature of her baby’s birth, but she says having a baby, a second daughter, is one of many stops on the trail ahead.

Among those stops: preserving the Americans with Disabilities Act and working for veterans, especially women.