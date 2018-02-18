Marcell Ozuna reports early to Cardinals Spring Training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Cardinals slugger Marcell Ozuna made a good impression on his new teammates and coaches by reporting to Spring Training early. Cardinals position players are due in til February 19th, but Ozuna came to camp in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday, February 17th. Ozuna, the former Marlins outfielder, acquired in an off season trade knows the complex well in Jupiter. The Cardinals and Marlins share the training space each training camp.

Ozuna is happy to be a Cardinal and ready to become a team leader. Cardinals players are excited to have his powerful bat in their everyday lineup.