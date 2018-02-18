Motorist and city spar over concrete balls meant to slow down drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tonight new questions have been raised about concrete balls installed at six intersections on Compton Avenue in South St. Louis.

At least 3 of the balls have been hit. You Paid For It caught up with the head of the St. Louis Board of Public Service that had to sign off on this deal. Rich Bradley calls the concrete Balls a good idea and a good way to slow down traffic. But many people are calling them a traffic hazard.

The BPS President says it’s not a hazard, but did add if the city determined they weren’t working they would be taken out.

The balls cost taxpayers $235,000. Motorists say it makes turning tough for big vehicles, and puts drivers in more danger.