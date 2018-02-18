× Police: Man shot to death at northeastern Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police are searching for whoever who shot and killed a man at a home in northeastern Kansas City.

Police say officers were called to the Maple Park neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Friday for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area, officers were told of a victim at the home.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, and police had not announced any arrests by midday Saturday.