× Police say 2 pedestrians killed on same stretch of I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Police say two pedestrians have been killed in separate incidents on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 70 near Columbia in central Missouri.

Columbia police says 35-year-old Jerry Martin, of Florissant, was killed Friday when hewas hit by a vehicle as he walked along the interstate. Martin was killed. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, and officials continued Saturday to search for the car and driver.

On Saturday, police said another pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 a.m. by a semitrailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the Saturday crash was not an accident. Police declined later Saturday to release more details of that crash or the name of the person killed.