Post-Scripts: Florida school shooting

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch Political Reporter Kevin McDermott spoke with Post Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch about the reaction in Washington to the school shooting in Florida. The group also discussed the charges filed Friday against 13 Russian’s being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for possible interference in the 2016 election.

Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey joined the show to discuss a report she filed on a Sullivan, MO company new antiballistic shields made for classrooms.

Colombo and McDermott also discussed a report this week that investigators from the St.Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office are looking into more than just Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted affair and blackmail allegations.

They also discussed a new entrant into the 2018 US Senate race.