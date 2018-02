× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Vashon’s Mario McKinney – Saturday, February 17, 2018

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, February 17, 2018 is Vashon High School basketball player Mario McKinney.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow has McKinney's story of success with the Wolverines basketball team, who are looking for their third straight state championship.