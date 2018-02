2018 Cardinals Spring Training: 1 on 1 with John Mozeliak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 Cardinals Spring Training is under way and let the predictions begin! Did the Cardinals do enough to upgrade their team this off season? Who will be the Cardinals closer? How good will the Cardinals young starting pitching rotation be in 2018? For all of these answers and more, Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate went 1 on 1 with Cardinals Director of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak down in Jupiter, Florida.