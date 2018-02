× 2018 Cardinals Spring Training: Tommy Pham Expecting an even Better Season in 2018

After his spectacular 2017 season, Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham says he can be even better this year!

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talks it over with the Cardinals outfielder who is hoping to go from a 20 home run, 20 stolen base season in 2017 to a 30 home run and 30 stolen base campaign in 2018.