80-year-old Missouri man convicted of child sex abuse

ODESSA, Mo. (AP) _ An 80-year-old Missouri man who was convicted of abusing two young girls faces a possible life sentence.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office says Arthur Sanders, of Odessa, was convicted Feb. 8 of 11 counts of child molestation and sodomy for sexually abusing the girls while he was their after-school caretaker.

He was arrested after one of the girls went to a school counselor after five years of abuse.

During his trial, a previous victim said Sanders also abused her in the early 1980s but that she was encouraged by family to stay quiet.

?Sanders is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2.