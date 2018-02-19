‘Antiques Roadshow’ episodes shot in St. Louis begin airing Monday

ST. LOUIS, MO — The first episode of Antiques Roadshow filmed in St. Louis will air Monday night at 7pm. PBS will air a second hour of the show filmed last summer on February 26, 2018. The third installment will also be on KETC on March 26, 2018. This is the first visit to the Show-Me-State for the show in the past 15 years.

The PBS series features local antiques owners who bring items in to be appraised by experts. Some of the antiques have unexpected value, others are not worth what the owners thought. The show has been nominated 14 times for a Primetime Emmy.