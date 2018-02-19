× Charges filed in killing of man found abandoned on road

NIANGUA, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man has been charged in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the middle of a southwest Missouri road.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Michael Wicker, of Mansfield, is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. No information is listed in online court records.

Court records say Wicker was taken into custody after claiming to have killed a man named Justin Waterson, who had moved into the residence where Wicker was staying without asking.

Wicker told authorities Waterson started hitting him when he told Waterson he wouldn’t take part in a plan to kill a woman. Wicker says the confrontation led to the deadly weekend shooting on a road in the town of Niangua.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader