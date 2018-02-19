Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…FEBRUARY 20, 2018 .

Wet times in play over the next several days…waves of rain and some non-severe storms into Saturday night…a little break on Thursday. Still mild on Tuesday…then colder air will leak in late Tuesday and Tuesday night…we should fall close to 32 degrees by early Wednesday morning…so looking at a light…mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain…looking rather limited…then back to rain getting into the late morning and Wednesday afternoon. That little break Thursday…then more rain and a few storms Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. It is not a drought buster…but its a great rain for the region…over 11 inches below average since last July…every drop helps. Plus we could be looking at some small stream and creek flooding going thru the week and into the early weekend.