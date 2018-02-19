Largest Mississippi black carp caught donated for research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Researchers at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale receive what could be one of the largest black carp used for scientific research. The 115-pound fish was caught earlier this month by commercial fishers in Missouri. Research possibilities include the fish's health and reproductive potential in the mississippi river.

The invasive species was brought to the US from China as a way of controlling parasite-carrying snail that were damaging fish in the south. However, some escaped and made it into the Mississippi River.

This specimen was caught two weeks ago by commercial fishers on the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau, Mo.