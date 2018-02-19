× Lawsuit: Kansas City school left violent felon take girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A lawsuit filed last week alleges a Kansas City school allowed a violent felon to pick up a 14-year-old student, who was taken to a motel and raped.

The plaintiff, who is now 21, is suing Kansas City Public Schools, a former principal at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy and a school attendance secretary at the school.

The Kansas City Star reports the girl was in class in May 2010 when Roy Andrews told the school her parents wanted him to pick her up.

The lawsuit contends Andrews was not on a list of people allowed to pick up the girl.

The complaint says the school ignored its own policies and allowed the girl to leave with Andrews, who took her to an Independence motel and raped her.

