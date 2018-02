× Male body found inside car afer firefighters put out blaze

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a male body was found inside a car after Sioux City firefighters extinguished a fire that blackened it.

The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday inside a car parked outside a residence.

The person’s name hasn’t been released. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police and fire officials are investigating the blaze and the person’s death.