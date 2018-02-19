× Man not guilty in shooting death of former brother-in-law

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been acquitted in the fatal shooting of his former brother-in-law on the steps of a southeast Missouri mental health facility.

The Daily American Republic reports that jurors found Eddie Joseph Skorcz not guilty Thursday of felony second-degree murder and felony armed criminal action. The jurors determined he acted in self-defense in the October 2015 death of Mitchell Dugger at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Behavioral Health.

The shooting happened after Skorcz and his son went to visit Dugger’s ex-wife at the medical center, where were approached by Dugger and some of his relatives. The Skorczes testified Mitchell Dugger shoved and beat Eddie Skorcz. Skorcz’s attorney, Dan Moore, says it is “pretty much undisputed” that the shooting was self-defense.

A wrongful death lawsuit against Eddie Skorcz is pending.

Information from: Daily American Republic