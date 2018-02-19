ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three people were robbed and one of them shot after confrontations with someone posing as a cell phone seller using the LetGo app. FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live with what we`re finding out.
Man using LetGO app accused of north county robberies
-
Greitens’ attorneys say banning use of Confide app violates free speech
-
Judge declines to issue order barring Greitens’ texting app
-
Missouri governor, staff use secretive app to communicate
-
Open government advocates file suit against Greitens over use of app
-
Woman gets tattoo that plays voicemail from late grandmother
-
-
Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping was Uber driver
-
Facebook unveils Messenger Kids app
-
Ohio man tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex with minor: police
-
Why does my iPhone keep restarting? Here’s how to fix it
-
Aldermen debate decriminalizing marijuana in the City of St. Louis
-
-
St. Louis aldermen consider bill to decriminalize marijuana
-
Google cracks down on disturbing cartoons on YouTube Kids
-
Did you get a smart device? Add FOX 2 News to make it even smarter