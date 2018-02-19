× Margie’s Money Saver: President’s Day clearance sale at Wilsons Leather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s a President’s Day clearance sale going on right now at Wilsons Leather online. Right now, get up to 80 percent off men’s and women’s outerwear and accessories. Then an additional 25 percent off your entire order, which is automatically applied at checkout.

You’ll also find plus sizes and big and tall marked down. Add in a coupon code and get it all shipped for free.

Free shipping coupon code: BRADSDEALS

To shop visit: https://www.wilsonsleather.com/home.do