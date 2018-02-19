× Murder charges dropped in drive-by killing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have dropped first-degree murder charges against three men accused of a fatal 2016 drive-by shooting on Interstate 55 in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports charges were dropped against 20-year-old Antwone Stallworth; 18-year-old Anthony Stallworth; and 26-year-old Antwuan Morrow Jr.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office said problems with witnesses prompted the decision. The case is still under investigation.

Defense lawyer Robert Taaffe, who represented Morrow, said Monday the intended victim couldn’t be found for a pre-trial deposition and another witness refused to cooperate.

Charging documents said the suspects opened fire from a car on the interstate.

Sigaria Shanklin, a passenger who was holding a toddler in her lap, was fatally shot in the head. The driver of the car was wounded but escaped.