Officials say man died after fire at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a man died after a fire at his Cedar Rapids apartment.

A city news release says the fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the Shamrock Apartments. The release says neighbors alerted by smoke alarms saw smoke escaping from the apartment’s front door, so they gained access and used extinguishers to knock down the flames.

Arriving firefighters and medics then took over, and the man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Officials say the man died there Saturday afternoon.

The release says he’s been identified as 57-year-old Thomas Jones.

The fire is being investigated.