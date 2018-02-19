Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We have a President's Day pupper named Truman at the station today!

Truman's a 6-year-old lab shepherd mix. He weighs 66 pounds and is very strong and energetic so he would do well in an active household.

He's good with dogs, cats, and kids, and he appears to be house trained. This special guy is very friendly with everyone he meets and loves getting rubbed and loved on.

If you are interested in learning more about Truman, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

