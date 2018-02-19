Physical therapy eases pain, provides alternative to opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Ten million Americans live with chronic pain, and many are given opioid medication for relief. This has led to a national health crisis of opioid misuse, abuse, addiction and overdoses. The CDC reports 91 Americans die per day from opioid-related overdoses.

Kathleen Mees from St. Anthony's Medical Center says there is an alternative to opioids. Physical therapy provides an alternative to medication for the treatment of chronic pain.

Physical and occupational therapy treat pain through movement, manual therapy, patient education and other modalities. This approach helps address pain and functional deficits in the short term, but it also works toward assisting with long-term management of pain and prevention of other health problems, including neck and back pain, osteoarthritis, and fibromyalgia.