ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Work begins today to rehabilitate six elevators at four MetroLink stations in downtown St. Louis. The work starts today at the Laclede's Landing station. Repairs at Union Station start March 1.

Work at the 8th and Pine and Convention Center stations will come later in the year.

Each elevator will be closed for about 12 weeks. The project should be finished by the end of 2018.