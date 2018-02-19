× St. Louis law agencies working to improve MetroLink safety

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nine months after issuing a memorandum of understanding aimed at improving security on St. Louis’ MetroLink transit system, law enforcement agencies say safety has improved but more money and officers are still needed.

Police agencies in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County say they have increased enforcement on MetroLink and are cooperating more after several violent incidents in the last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department now has a deputy deployed on every MetroLink train from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., with nine deputies involved rather than three. St. Louis County police have doubled the number of officers assigned to the MetroLink since 2016. And St. Louis city police officials say they are trying but they need more officers.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch