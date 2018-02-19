St. Louis native writes World War I book with grandparents’ stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Learn about the first wave of feminism, the anguish of World War I and the everyday struggles of uncommon people in St. Louis-native Kathy Rainey Bussman's book, "The Uncommon English Teacher and the Forgotten Doughboy."

Nearly 20 years ago, Bussmann discovered her paternal grandparents' diaries and letters from over 100 years ago that painted authentic pictures of their unique personalities, the women's right to vote, World War I, and the Great Depression. Bussmann used these letters in her book.

Through her research into her family's genealogy, she also found out that her genetics, specifically a stem cell transplant from her younger sister, would save her own life in her fight with leukemia. A major portion of the proceeds from her book will go to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society so that someday they can find a cure for this serious blood disease.

"The Uncommon English Teacher and the Forgotten Doughboy," published by GCG Publishing, is on sale now for $24.99.

For more information, visit TheDoughBoyandmyGrandma.com.