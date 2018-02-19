Suspicious person taken into custody after chase near Gravois Bluffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- Reports of an armed man on a hill near Highway 141 and 13 Street in the Fenton area caused a large police presence.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2 that around 5:15 pm Monday evening a called for received for a man sitting on a hill near Highway 141 and 13th Street with a weapon.

Law enforcement units sent to the scene from the Highway Patrol, St. Louis County Police Department later confirmed taking a male suspect into custody near the Gravois Bluff shopping area after a short foot chase.

Police say the man did have a duffle bag, which may have been mistaken as a rifle. Officers are still searching the area for a possible weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.