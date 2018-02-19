× Teen accused of threatening school shooting arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) _ Police have arrested a 13-year-old Missouri boy accused of threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47 in a video posted on social media.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Republic Police Department said in a news release that the boy was taken to the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center early Sunday on suspicion of making a terrorist threat. The release says police seized guns and other evidence from the juvenile’s residence, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police say the threatening video was originally sent to another person late Friday night but wasn’t reported to authorities until early Saturday evening. The release stressed the importance of “immediately” reporting threats so law enforcement can investigate.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader