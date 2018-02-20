1 dead, 1 injured in East St. Louis apartment shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. - A gunman fired shots inside a Metro East apartment early Tuesday morning (Feb. 20) striking two people. One man is dead and another injured, according to relatives of the victims.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. inside an apartment in the Alpha Sita Plaza apartment complex on Converse Avenue at South 35th Street.

"(The violence) needs to come to an end," said Ruby Blair, who identified herself as the aunt to the shooting victims. "It needs to stop. It really does."

Blair said the two men who were shot were visiting from out of state, one from Texas and one from Arkansas. She described the shooter as her daughter's jealous boyfriend and the father of her grandson.

Blair said there were other people also in the home when the shots were fired including her two-year-old grandson. At last check, police were still searching for the shooter.

“I hope they find him. I hope they find him and put him away," said Blair "They need to find him and put him away because my grandson was in the house.”

According to Blair, her nephew who was killed was about to celebrate his 21st birthday. Instead, the family will now be planning his funeral.

No word on the condition of the second man.