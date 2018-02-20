× 1 dead after fire at apartment complex in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ One person is dead after a fire broke out at a suburban Kansas City apartment building.

WDAF-TV reports that firefighters found a body around 6 a.m. Tuesday inside a burning apartment building in Liberty. The victim has not yet been identified.

The body was found in a basement apartment, one of six units in the building.

The blaze temporarily displaced 10 residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: WDAF-TV