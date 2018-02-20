× Authorities investigate perceived threat at Wentzville area high school

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville police have released a statement regarding a “perceived threat” at Timberland High School. The department received several calls regarding a “possible” situation.

“We want to inform everyone after investigating this rumor there is no credible threat and the school and students are safe. The Wentzville School District and our police department will continue to monitor and provide updates if needed.”

Officials say the school is fully staffed and the resource officer is aware and on duty.

No other details were made available.

Letter from Timberland High School: