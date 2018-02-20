Backstoppers to host ‘Bowling for Badges’ Mar. 2 at Tropicana Lanes

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - This could be the biggest bowling event here at FOX 2 since we aired Bowling for Dollars, back in the 1970s! Ron Battelle, Executive Director for Backstoppers and Lynne Vance stopped by the studio with more on their "Bowling for Badges" event at Tropicana Lanes.
Tickets to Bowling for Badges are $35 per person. The price includes bowling, shoes, drinks, light food, and a DJ with karaoke. They must be purchased prior to the event.
It will run from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bowling for Badges
Friday, March 2
6- 10 p.m.
Tropicana Lanes
7960 Clayton Rd.
Richmond Heights
To learn more visit: https://one.bidpal.net/bowlingforbadges/welcome
38.628663 -90.319560