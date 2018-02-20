× Billikens Blow Second Half Lead, Lose at Dayton 53-50

The Billikens were en route to another conference road win, leading by 11 points in the second half, but back came the Dayton Flyers. SLU failed to hold that lead and lost 53-50 on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. The Billikens led 35-24 early in the second half, but the Flyers caught fire and outscored SLU 29-15 the rest of the way to get the victory. Hasahn French scored 20 points to lead Saint Louis. The defeat drops the Billikens record to 15-13, 8-7 in Atlantic 10 Conference play.