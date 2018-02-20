Build a wall? Madison County officials say St. Louis violence spilling over state line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Murder charges were filed Tuesday in a Major Case Squad investigation, as a pair of brothers stand accused of shooting and killing a St. Louis County man in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Madison County sheriff said this case is just another example of how crime from St. Louis, one of the most dangerous cities in the country, has spilled over the Mississippi River to small communities in Illinois.

"If you come to Madison County, you'll get Madison County justice," said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons.

This comes after 31-year-old Julius Evans and his brother, 29-year-old Ralph Evans Jr., were charged with the murder of Tyrone Grady on February 11, just three days after Leanna McCurry died at Grady's house.

"These people were acquaintances. We believe this stemmed from earlier; it had been reported that there was an overdose death at the victim's house," said Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander of Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. "We believe that played a part of this, but not necessarily all of it. It played a part in this."

Connor said the Evans brothers brought Grady from St. Louis County to Madison County to kill him, but the location on Chaparral Lane appeared to be random.

"We do have violent crimes that are being brought to Madison County by citizens of the City of St. Louis and the surrounding areas. Our drug epidemic is largely fueled by drugs that are coming from the City of St. Louis," Gibbons said.

Court records show both Evans brothers have a history of drug crimes.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said his office will work with the U.S. Justice Department to push for the maximum sentences for crimes like this.

"We can't build a wall around Madison County and expect St. Louis to pay for it. As the state's attorney said, we're going to fight this and fight this hard," Lakin said.

Both Julius and Ralph Evans remain jailed each on a $2 million bond.

