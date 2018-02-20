Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…FEBRUARY 21, 2018

No question an impressive temperature drop over the last 12 hours…cold times are back for this Wednesday…we should fall close to 32 degrees by early Wednesday morning…so looking at a light…mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain…looking rather limited…then back to spotty rain showers getting into the late morning and Wednesday afternoon…a fair share of dry time…then late Wednesday night into Thursday morning…another push of light sleet, snow and freezing rain…could be a little dicey from 10pm Wednesday night until 9am Thursday morning…a little extra care for the Thursday morning rush…then more rain and a few storms Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. It is not a drought buster…but its a great rain for the region…every drop helps. Plus we could be looking at some small stream and creek flooding going thru the week and into the early weekend.