EUREKA, MO – Police are searching for a burglar who hit Most Sacred Heart Church in Eureka early Saturday. A clear image of the suspect was captured by the church’s security cameras.

Investigators say the man was at the church on Saturday, February 17 from 12am- 3am. He forced his way into the church where he stole some property.

Do you recognize this man? Please contact the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6601 or detective@eureka.mo.us