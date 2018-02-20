× Gun found in Washington County school parking lot

CALEDONIA, Mo. – A high school in southeastern Missouri went on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a firearm to campus with him.

According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the Valley R-VI School District received a tip that a student might have a gun for self-protection. School authorities located an unloaded gun inside the student’s vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school to investigate the incident. No threats were ever made, but the district went on a “non-intruder lockdown” as a precautionary measure, Jacobsen said.