Gun found in Washington County school parking lot

CALEDONIA, Mo. – A high school in southeastern Missouri went on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a firearm to campus with him.

According to Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, the Valley R-VI School District received a tip that a student might have a gun for self-protection. School authorities located an unloaded gun inside the student’s vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school to investigate the incident.┬áNo threats were ever made, but the district went on a “non-intruder lockdown” as a precautionary measure, Jacobsen said.