Illinois private scholarship program applications to reopen

CHICAGO (AP) _ The application system is scheduled to reopen next week for Illinois families wanting to apply for the state’s new private school scholarship program.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Empower Illinois, one of the organizations overseeing the Tax Credit Scholarship program, says the application system will reopen Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The system crashed Jan. 31, the first day applications were accepted. Empower Illinois said the crash was due to extreme demand.

Empower Illinois officials say they’re now making the application a two-step process. Families will fill out an online form and then will receive an emailed link to complete their application within three days.

Lawmakers approved the controversial $75 million tax credit program last year as part of a school funding overhaul. It’s available through the Invest in Kids Act.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat