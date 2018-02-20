× Joe Reagan resigns as St. Louis Regional Chamber CEO

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The president and CEO of the St. Louis Regional Chamber is stepping down.

The chamber on Tuesday announced the resignation of Joe Reagan, who has led the chamber since 2012. Tom Chulick, a longtime bank executive, will serve as acting president and CEO starting March 1.

Reagan was cleared by the chamber’s executive committee in August after anonymous letters sent to the board accused him of creating a hostile work environment. Former chamber Chief Operating Officer Beverly Estes also cited concerns about the work environment.

But the investigation that cleared Reagan cited several areas in need of improvement, including “more effective investor and employee relations.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing the chamber’s tax filings, reports that Reagan’s total compensation was $771,000 in 2015.