× Margie’s Money Saver: Up to 75% off Eddie Bauer clearance items

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – They’re clearing out the closets at Eddie Bauer online. Right now get an extra 50 percent off clearance items with a coupon code. Shop men’s and women’s clothing from outerwear to sweaters to tanks and tees.

Get free shipping if you spend $99 or more.

Coupon Code: DOWN

To learn more visit: eddiebauer.com