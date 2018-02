× Michigan State Overpowers Illinois 81-61

The Illini had the tough task of facing second ranked Michigan State on the road an on Senior night. Illinois fared well in the first half, trailing by just three, but the second half was all Spartans as they rolled the Illini 81-61. Miles Bridges led Michigan State (27-3) with 19 points. Leron Black was the leading scorer for the Fighting Illini with 20 points. With the loss, Illinois drops to 13-16, 3-13 in the Big Ten Conference.