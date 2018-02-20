× Missing 12-year-old last seen in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old from south St. Louis. Police say Espoir Husseini’s mother was unable to catch him when he ran away from his home in the 1500 block of South Grand last Thursday. He has not been seen since and is without his medication.

Husseini is described by police as a black male, 4’9” tall, and weighing 80 lbs. He was last seen at 7:30pm on 2/15/18 near Grand and Alberta wearing a black jacket, yellow and green shirt, black pants, and black/white Nike shoes. Foul play is not suspected.

Husseini is described by police as a black male, 4’9” tall, and weighing 80 lbs.