Murder charges filed in Breckenridge Hills bar altercation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Charges have been filed in the death of a man who was fatally beaten then struck by a vehicle outside of a Breckenridge Hills bar on February 6, 2018.

Jordan J. Smith, 27, of Breckenridge Hills, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Smith and Andrew Carr were both at the bar, The Office, on St. Charles Rock Road. Sometimes after leaving, police say that Smith hit Carr with his hands then got in a truck and hit him with the vehicle before leaving the scene. Carr died several days later in the hospital. No motive for the incident is given.

Smith is currently in jail being held on $200,000 bond.