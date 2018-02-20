New ‘Year of the Dog’ stamp celebrates Lunar New Year

CHICAGO (AP) _ The U.S. Postal Service and the Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce are unveiling a new stamp to help celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Year of the Dog stamp is the 11th in a 12-stamp series celebrating what’s considered the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities.

Acting Chicago Postmaster Wanda Prater will unveil the stamp at a ceremony Tuesday in Chinatown. She says the stamp recognizes America’s “great diversity.”

The postal service started its Celebrating Lunar New Year stamp series in 2008. It will continue next year with the Year of the Boar stamp.

This year’s stamp is available for purchase at any post office. Souvenir sheets also are available.

The Year of the Dog stamp sheet is pictured at the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA), at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 7. This new sheet is the ninth of the UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp series. pic.twitter.com/PbyOKVsOnX — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) February 10, 2018